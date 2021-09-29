Phoenix mom charged with first-degree murder after shooting kids

News

Disturbing new details about why the mother allegedly pulled the trigger

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix mother accused of opening fire on her two children, killing one, is now charged with first-degree murder. That's according to ABC 15 Arizona.

The mother, identified as Esther Callejas, is accused of fatally shooting her two year-old daughter, Esperanza Isidro, who later died at the hospital.

Her six year-old son remains hospitalized in critical condition.

There's also disturbing new details coming to light surrounding the mother's interview with police.

She reportedly admitted to shooting both of her children, because "she wanted them to go to heaven".

She also planned on killing herself immediately after, but was unable to reload the gun.

The shooting took place on Monday, September 27, after Callejas called her husband and one other family member to inform them she had shot the kids. The family immediately called police, who then responded to the South Phoenix home and detained Callejas.