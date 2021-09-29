Application for Spring 2022 hunting permits approaching

News

Wildlife workers say to get application in the sooner, the better - Adam Klepp reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Attention Arizona hunters, Tuesday, October 12 is the deadline to apply for Spring 2022 hunting permits. These permits cater to turkey, javelina, bison, bear and rapture captures.

In order to apply people must already have a hunting or fishing permit that is valid on the deadline date.

Applications are open and the Arizona Fish and Game Department encourages hunters to get their permit applications in before the deadline.

"On deadline day, October 12th they'll be open to 11:59 to assist hunters, but we suggest they do it ahead of time," Yuma Wildlife Management Supervisor Mike Rice said. "There can be a rush at the end, we would hate to see someone not be able to put in for the hunt because they missed the deadline."

Rice also encourages hunters to make sure they're looking at the 2022 hunting regulation books.

The department manages over 800 species of animals in Arizona.