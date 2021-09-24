Capitol Hill reaction to Maricopa County election audit results follows party lines

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A review of Maricopa County's election results confirms President Joe Biden won both the county and the entire state. Not surprisingly, Democrats representing Arizona on Capitol Hill are praising the findings, while Yuma County's U.S. Congressman has yet to comment directly.

Rep. Raul Griljalva, (D-Ariz.), released a statement not only decrying the audit process, but also the former President.

​“The “results” of the Arizona election “audit” are unsurprising and an enormous waste of time and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars. Audits and calls for election audits only continue to perpetuate the Big Lie that the 2020 Election was stolen and undermine the integrity of our electoral process. ​After six months of witnessing this whole fiasco unfold, Cyber Ninjas must unequivocally confirm​ what we already knew: Donald Trump was the biggest and sorest loser of the 2020 election and no sham audit ​or attempted media spin can change that.” -Rep. Raul Grijlava, (D-Ariz.)



Sen. Krysten Sinema, (D-Ariz.), took to Twitter to say the results reflect the will of Arizonans.

Statement on conclusion of Arizona ‘audit’ pic.twitter.com/fVKFIT3bLr — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) September 24, 2021

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), did not directly comment on Friday's report, but he posted this statement to Twitter on Thursday:

As of this writing, Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.), had not released a public statement on the audit results.