Professor says stakes are high for California recall election

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Voters will decide on whether or not Gavin Newsom will remain California’s Governor, or if someone else will replace him.

This is the first governor recall election since 2003. Voters have been showing up at the Imperial County Office of Administration all afternoon.

Steven Cauchon is a political science professor at Imperial Valley College. He says that Republicans have been waiting for an opportunity like this.

"I think first and foremost we are going to see a different approach to how the state is going to handle the pandemic from mask mandates to vaccine mandates,” he said.

But what's in it for Democrats?

"I think the flip-side of this would be undermining Newsom's agenda at tackling climate change,” he said.

And part of that agenda, Governor Newsom presented a $220 million dollar plan for the Salton Sea back in May 2021.

"That can have a large impact on the state of California," he said.

As for the election itself, according to California State Secretary Shirley Weber, early voting encountered only slight bumps, even though some are still confused.

“You may have an individual who got their ballot later than someone else, or may be confused why the recall election is not in November, some have confusion on how to vote," she said.

According to Weber, the reason why this recall election is not in November is because this recall is governed differently by the constitution. She says the law states after a recall petition is approved, the election must take place between 60-80 days.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will join us from El Centro in the Early Edition at 5 p.m. for an update.