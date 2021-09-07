Voting during the upcoming California recall election

News

California is voting to recall Gov. Newsom; here's what you need to know to vote - Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - California’s recall election is one week away and the registrar of voters is urging locals to get out and vote.

Registrar of Voter for the Imperial County Administration Office Linsey Dale says that making sure you’re registered in the county you live in is the first step. You can register by going online here.

Dale adds if you’re registered on time for the recall election, you want to look for your sample ballot.

“If they did register early, they should of received a sample ballot from the county, and also one from the state,” califies Dale.

The sample ballot will give more details on how to vote, where to vote and help you make your voting decision with information about the candidates.

If you’re not registered to vote, you still have time. Dale said you can register the day of the recall election.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side, Vince Ybarra reports on how you can prepare for this upcoming recall election.