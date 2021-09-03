Migrant who fell from border barrier dies from injuries

News

Man found lying next to border barrier, later taken to hospital

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sept. 1, a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) in Yuma, AZ was flagged down by an undocumented migrant stating that a man fell off the International Border Barrier (IBB), which is about three miles south of the Andrade Port of Entry in Winterhaven, CA.

A male Mexico citizen was then found lying on the ground west of the 30 foot tall IBB, where emergency medical services (EMS) was then contacted.

The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) transported the the man to a landing zone and was later taken to the Abrazo West Campus Hospital in Goodyear, AZ.

The man underwent surgery and was placed in a recovery room, however, he was declared deceased eight hours later.

This incident is being reviewed by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.