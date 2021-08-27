USBP: Heroin smugglers stopped at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

Agents say nearly five pounds of the deadly drug hidden in a car

SALTON CITY, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they stopped nearly five-pounds of heroin from hitting the streets.

Agents say it happened at the Highway 86 checkpoint in Salton City around noon on Thursday. They say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem with an Acura after it pulled into secondary inspection.

Agents say a search of the car's truck revealed two bundles wrapped in black tape. Both were hidden in a speaker box. Agents say those packages contained 4.89 pounds of black tar heroin. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $58,000.

Border Patrol took a three people into custody. One was a legal resident, the others were U.S. citizens. Agents turned over the suspects, the car, and the drugs to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.



