VIDEO BLOG: Wildfires across California

Fires spread from north to central California

CHICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WIldfires originating in northern California have spread towards central California, with hundreds of homes destroyed and thousands of people evacuated.

Fire officials expect the fires to continue spreading as wind speed increases due to the warming temperatures.

The Dixie fire has burned over 600,000 acres of lands as another thousand firefighters are sent to control the situation.

https://youtu.be/kZZhQdSOCw0

The Caldor fire threatens central California with at least 62,000 acres already burned; the fire has been zero percent contained.

https://youtu.be/dAwUibnlpNo

The Cache fire spreads through Lake County, burning 80 acres and leaving at 1,600 people evacuated. Shelter has been placed in a local high school, and the fire is 20 percent contained.

https://youtu.be/cqi2j_Q2Lfk

For more on California's wildfires, check out the wildfire tracker on KYMA.com.