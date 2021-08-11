Special license plates generate $1 million in revenue for Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time, three of Arizona's specialty license plates have earned more than a million dollars in revenue. That's great news for the charities that benefit from the proceeds.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says specialty plates raised more than $10.7 million in 2021, a portion of which went to a variety of charities across the state.

There are more than 60 to choose from. More will be added later this year. Each benefits a worthy organization.

“Specialty plates are a great way for Arizonans to show off their interests, experiences, sports fandom or school pride,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “Even better, every person who requests a specialty plate is raising money for charities in Arizona.”

The Veterans plate was the most popular. It brought in nearly $2 million for programs supported by the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services. Women Veterans, Gold Star Family and Military Support (Freedom) plates provide funding for those programs. Plates promoting veteran-related services and issues plates raised a combined $2.8 million for the nonprofits who work with former members of the military.

“Last fiscal year, we were grateful to put more than $1 million into the veteran community using these funds,” said Retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, Director of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services. "From homelessness to suicide prevention, employment, COVID-19 relief and more, the specialty plates not only help meet essential veteran needs, but also honor their service.”

To order a specialty plate just visit the ADOT website.