Body of missing camper recovered from a ravine

Camper's body found on outskirts of city

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP, KYMA/KECY) - Yavapai County officials responded to the call of a body being found Saturday afternoon.

Authorities identified the body of 49-year-old Patrick Higgings, who reportedly went missing during a camping trip on July 12.

Higgins was last seen driving a four-wheeler when he went out to hike and didn't return.

His body was recovered from the outskirts of a city's ravine and later hoisted out ravine Sunday morning.

This is an ingoing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.

