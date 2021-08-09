BetMGM partnering with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and Arizona Cardinals

BetMGM expands to Arizona retail and sports

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP, KYMA/KECY) - BetMGM announced on August 9, that it has partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos as well as Arizona Cardinals. These are the first establishments that BetMGM has entered within Arizona, as the company plans to expand with more retail and sports betting locations.

"Arizona sports fans are extremely passionate and we're confident they'll enjoy the BetMGM experience," stated BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals represent the state's premier casino destinations and sports franchise, making them the ideal partners for us."

Along with their partnership, BetMGM plans to open a BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium by 2022.

Gila River Hotels & Casino CEO, Kenneth Manuel, expressed, "Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals have an everlasting partnership, offering guests exclusive experiences and remarkable rewards. As we explored our partner in sports betting, the unity with BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks, ensures we deliver beyond all expectations. There is no doubt in my mind these three industry leading brands unifying will deliver the ultimate experience in Arizona sports betting, solidifying Gila River Hotels & Casinos as Arizona's Sports HQ."

Gila River Hotel & Casinos offers three locations in Arizona, and are planned to include BetMGM Sportsbooks within their establishments as football season draws near.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said, "This is a tremendous opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with Gila River and launch a new one with BetMGM. They are best-in-class partners whose excellence and expertise in this emerging space will provide a new and innovative way to engage and interact with our fans."