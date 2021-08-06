Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 11:44 AM

Yuma BP cameras come across 35 migrant children in group of 85 in desert

The migrants were found walking during an extreme heat advisory in Yuma

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS 13) - A group of 85 migrants was taken into the Yuma Sector Station Thursday, 35 of them, children according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem.

It happened in the early morning hours near County 17th street and the Salinity Canal. Aerial footage from the Yuma sector security cameras shows the large group entering the United States.

The group which consisted of 50 adults and 35 children were transported to the Yuma Station for processing. The migrants were found in the desert amid an extreme heat advisory. The high temperatures for that day were in the triple digits. The extreme heat advisory expired at 8 p.m. on Thursday.


Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content