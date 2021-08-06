Yuma BP cameras come across 35 migrant children in group of 85 in desert

News

The migrants were found walking during an extreme heat advisory in Yuma

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS 13) - A group of 85 migrants was taken into the Yuma Sector Station Thursday, 35 of them, children according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem.

It happened in the early morning hours near County 17th street and the Salinity Canal. Aerial footage from the Yuma sector security cameras shows the large group entering the United States.

The group which consisted of 50 adults and 35 children were transported to the Yuma Station for processing. The migrants were found in the desert amid an extreme heat advisory. The high temperatures for that day were in the triple digits. The extreme heat advisory expired at 8 p.m. on Thursday.



