FEMA recommended to adjust flood insurance requirements

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A government watchdog agency is recommending the Federal Management Agency--FEMA--review who it requires to purchase flood insurance.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report this week, recommending that congress consider requiring FEMA to re-evaluate which properties should be subject to the mandatory insurance requirement.

The GAO report also recommended that FEMA use its information on flood risks to increase the number of homeowners in the flood insurance market.

Current NFIP rules require homebuyers to purchase flood insurance if they live in a pre-determined flood-prone area.

However, a AGO official says the current rules do not take into consideration the changes in extreme weather and heavier rainfall due to climate change, and that they should.

In a statement, FEMA said they agree with the findings and are working to respond.