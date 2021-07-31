Dogs in Yuma suffering from heat stroke and high temps

News

Triple-digit temperatures are causing medical issues to rise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the heat outside still well above triple digits, pet owners may want to check in with their dog to make sure they’re okay.

Naturally, it's much harder for dogs to cool down in the heat, mainly because they don't have sweat glands. Additionally, that issue can be worse if the dog has darker colored fur.

In high temperature places like Yuma, or even Imperial Valley, just a short time spent outside can pose major threats.

Local pet owner Gerardo Megana's dog Misty recently suffered from a heat stroke. Misty was only outside for less than an hour when the incident happened.

Initially, Megana noticed that Misty had her head down, and was struggling to breathe.

“I was freaking out at first when I saw her. I didn’t know what to do so I called my wife. My wife took her temperature, and decided that we had to bring her in. So yeah, it was pretty scary,” Megana shared.

Dogs coming into the clinic for heat strokes is an issue that local veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Haugo has seen all too often, especially during the summer.

"We see it fairly frequently here. This time of year, usually at least one or two a week; sometimes one or two a day, depending on the day," Dr. Haugo said.

Symptoms to look out for

Purple or swollen tongue and gums

Difficulty breathing

In extreme cases, vomiting and seizures

One major factor is what kind of yard your pet is staying in. That alone can either work for, or against the dog's condition.

"If your yard is super shady, it’s really cool. Maybe there’s a water source the dog can lay down in? It’s a lot easier on an owner than it is say if they have just cement and rocks and a yard with not a lot of shade," Haugo advised.

Haugo also says that if you have a dog with other medical issues such as a heart condition, you should be supervising them while they go outside.