Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 12:08 AM

Police: robbers intentionally crashing into victims in San Luis, Mexico

San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Criminals in San Luis, Mexico are intentionally crashing into victims to rob them.

That's according to the San Luis, Mexico Police Department, who said these crooks are crashing into drivers on purpose.

Then when the driver gets out, they're swiftly robbed of whatever belongings they have on them.

"The dynamics of these robberies consists of groups of 2 to 3 people who cause car accidents on purpose, not only in San Luis. It also happens in Mexicali. They tell the victims not to call the police to charge them up to $300. The main victims are elderly people", said Ramón Armando León with the San Luis, Mexico Police Department.

Police say criminals also targeting convenience stores. Now some customers aren't allowed to enter stores wearing hats or sunglasses.

That's so they can better identify robbers on security cameras.

Crime / Mexico / Top Stories / Video
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Laura Meza

Nacida en Downey, California y criada en Mexicali, Baja California México, Laura Meza es egresada como Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación en la Universidad de Estudios Avanzados (UNEA).

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content