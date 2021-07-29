Yuma Sector investigating aircraft crash near Yuma Road

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol is investigating an ultralight aircraft crash after agents found it in a field near Yuma Road and Witerhaven Drive off Interstate 8 Thursday morning.

The Yuma Sector Evidence Team responded to the area and discovered the aircraft. Investigators determined the makeshift aircraft was constructed in a way that is consistent with "typical contraband-smuggling ultralights" with a metal basket welded to the frame.

However, no drugs or individuals were located at the site of the crash. The aircraft was seized and the crash remains under investigation.