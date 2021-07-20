Woman brutally murdered in San Felipe

News

Authorities in Mexico find a dismembered woman, adding to the number of recent murders.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A brutal murder of a woman was recently reported in Mexico. The lifeless body of a woman was located in a field outside San Felipe. The events occurred Sunday. The woman was identified only as Michelle, aged between 30 to 35 years, and had traces of violence on her body. She was also missing an arm. Though it was a blow to the head that killed her, according to information from the medical service forensics.

The attorney general of Baja California reported that the woman was originally from Sonora.

"We are investigating the crime scene, we have observed that the body was dragged to hide the corpse, we already have the victim's identification, now we are looking for his relatives and the person who had a romantic relationship," says Baja California Attorney General Hiram Sanchez Zamora.

So far this year, 15 women have been killed in Mexicali.