A local school lays out the ‘welcome mat’ with a special event

News

The San Luis Campus of Harvest Prepatory Academy hosts Summer Splash 2021

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harvest Prepatory Academy prides itself in its out-of-box approach to teaching. The school goes well beyond what traditional schools would be tasked to do.

The school's focus goes well beyond the child's academic growth, according to the director for the San Luis campus Adelita Espinoza they take on every aspect of a child's growth.

The school has long implemented a strict dress code, something that Espinoza says builds structure and the school's zero-tolerance approach to bullying affirms that the child's psyche is a priority.

According to Espinoza, the school holds routine classes to promote positivity and apathy towards others.

Harvest Prep is constantly looking for ways to introduce itself to the community. And, with warm temps upon us, what better way than an event to help everyone cool off.

So, come Saturday, July 24th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joe Orduno Park in San Luis, the entire family is welcome to the 2021 Summer Splash.

Those looking to take advantage of the event can come out and have a good time and maybe learn a little something about Harvest Prep.

Now, if you're shy, the school offers a virtual tour of their Yuma Campus.