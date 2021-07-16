The world’s most popular emoji

News

Well the debate is over: "laughing til you cry" is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries.

The "Lol face" ranked number one.

The "Thumbs up" emoji came in second, followed by the "Red heart" emoji.

The flirtatious "wink and kiss" and "sad face with a tear" rounded out the top five.

Adobe released the findings ahead of world emoji day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.