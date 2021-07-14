Mexicali’s zoo safari tour to re-open

News

The drive-thru experience with more than 300 animals will open next Friday

MEXICALI, Baja Calif. (CBS-13) - Starting July 23 those looking to get out of the house and see animals up close can head back to the Mexicali Zoo Safari Tour.

The tour was created last year and has five areas where visitors can see over 300 different animals from the comfort of their car.

"It's the safest place we can have, it's very well cared for, respecting health rules, we will not have any problem, " said Mexicali Mayor Guadalupe Mora.

The Mayor says the zoo serves as an alternative for people who cannot cross into the United States to visit the San Diego Zoo.

The tour costs $10 per car. The safari tours start Friday July 23 and run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m,.

Last year 80,000 cars made their way through the safari during the pandemic.