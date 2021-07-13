A new program aims to strengthen Girl Scouts from the inside out

News

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Director Emilia Cortez developed the new program after seeing a disheartening change in girls behavior

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Emilia Cortez the Director for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona says that the idea came to her in the most unfortunate of ways. At home with battle the COVID-19 virus, Cortez held ZOOM meetings with her Girl Scouts.

It was there, where she noticed a disheartening change in the faces and voices of her Girl Scouts. According to Cortez, the girls were known for being boisterous and very animated.

But, the images on the screen told another story.

So, she reached out to Arizona Community Foundation to create a new program that will focus on their state of mind. Cortez reached out to a local yoga studio that will offer meditation exercises to local Girl Scouts.

They'll also learn about the benefits of aromatherapy and even learn how to build their own infuser. A behavioral specialist will offer the girls a look into how the mind works.

The goal is to help the girls understand how to maintain positivity and balance. Cortez says that the program has already caught the attention of other Girl Scout groups across the country.