A nurse practitioner tells us why she chose the Desert Southwest

Dr. Clarisse Ngueha-Nana spent most of her life in Central Africa and Europe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As states across the country struggle to attract and maintain a steady medical workforce, the questions can be asked what draws them to the Desert Southwest?

For Dr. Clarisse Ngueha-Nana it was a calling something she has been answering since she was a little girl growing up in Central Africa. After spending the majority of her life in her native country and around Europe, she decided to come to the United States of America.

Ngueha-Nana says that she has always wanted to help those in need. As a Nurse Practioner, she can do just that.

After graduating she posted her resume and soon received a call from practice in Yuma. Dr. Ngueha-Nana admits that she had never heard of Yuma, Arizona. But, after hearing about the needs of the region, she moved to the Desert Southwest.

Just over 5-years later Dr. Nguena-Nana has opened two medical facilities, the most recent of which was earlier this month in South County.