Congratulations are in order for one Yuma business

News

The Better Business Bureau representing the Pacific-Southwest has announced their 2021 Torch Award finalists

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, the Better Business Bureau representing the Pacific-Southwest receives nominations for its Torch Awards. And, each year, an independent group chooses those who stand out.

Businesses nominated have to fit specific criteria to be considered. Those nominated must show strong ethics, have great customer service, and be committed to their communities.

One of the finalists for this year's Torch Awards for Ethics (insert drum roll here) is Yuma's own Accurate Automotive Attention. Having served Yuma County for more than half a century, the nomination should come as no surprise.

Accurate Automotive Attention was just one of many nominations that were sent in from throughout the Pacific-Southwest. Nominations were submitted from San Diego, Orange, Imperial, Maricopa, and Yuma Counties.

On November 17th, the BBB will host their annual BBB Torch Awards, where the winner will be announced. Last year, First Bank Yuma took home the award.