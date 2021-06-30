Arizona Corporation Commission to hold public hearing on new proposed rules

News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Corporation Commission is asking the public to participate in the final of two telephone meetings for public comment on the Commission's proposed disconnection rules. If approved, the new guidelines will determine when power companies are prohibited from turning off someone's power for not paying their bill during extreme temperatures.

In April of this year, the Corporation Commission voted on a proposed package of rules outlining the process. As part of that process, a public hearing has to be held before any changes can be formally made. According to a statement from the Commission, "Comments received will be incorporated into the final Recommended Opinion and Order that will come before the Commission for a vote at a future Open Meeting."

The public hearing will take place on Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m. To participate, you can call 1-866-705-2554 and enter passcode 241497# to speak. If you wish to only listen, you can enter 2414978#. You can also watch the proceedings live on the Corporation Commission's website.