Mexico deploys security forces in response to kidnappings

Gangs wreaking havoc along border highway leading to Laredo, Texas

SALINAS HIDALGO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico has deployed security forces to the border highway leading to Laredo, Texas after a rash of kidnappings.

Mexican police and Army reinforcements were seen Sunday along the roadway. It links Monterrey to the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Nuevo Laredo is currently dominated by Mexican drug cartel. Dozens of people have disappeared from the highway in recent months. Criminal gangs have also blocked the roadway to assault people and steal their vehicles.

The governments of the Mexican states of Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas are working on a joint program to increase policing and security along the road.

Officials say 41 people have disappeared off the highway. Criminals have assaulted another 17 and stolen their vehicles.