San Diego Border Patrol adds Marine Unit

Agents will stop drug and human smuggling on the waters

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS NEWS/KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Border Sector of the U.S. Patrol has added a new Marine Unit to help in the fight against illegal drug smuggling, migrant smuggling, and human trafficking.

The San Diego Sector encompasses 56,831 square miles including 931 miles of coastal border from the California border with Mexico north to Oregon. It also includes coastal beaches and expansive mesas that lead to coastal and inland mountains, rugged canyons, and high deserts.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said the Border Patrol is uniquely prepared for this maritime mission.

"No one agency has the resources or capabilities to address the border security mission alone, particularly in the Marine domain, to better achieve operational control of California's coastal border. San Diego sector established a dedicated Marine unit to augment the United States Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection officers and marine assets as they conduct operations in coastal waters." said Chief Heitke.

The Marine Unit will work in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.s Customs and Border Protection officers.