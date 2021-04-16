Walmart loading up heavily on full-time employees

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Walmart is planning to convert more staffers to full-time jobs by the end of the year.

The retailer expects two-thirds of employees will be out of hourly roles and into full-time jobs.

Walmart says that means they'll have about 100,000 more full-time employees than they had just five years ago.

This is all part of the company's initiative to promote job stability and retain workers.

Recently, Walmart raised its hourly wages to an average of about $15 an hour.