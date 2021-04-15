McDonald’s to train workers to combat harassment

News

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The fast food giant, McDonald's, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is planning anti-harassment training for all 39,000 restaurants.

This is following widespread allegations of sexual harassment. The company has been embroiled in lawsuits alleging harassment and discrimination in recent years.

This harassment coming at both the franchise and corporate level.

Earlier this year, "CBS Sunday Morning" did a story about allegations from female workers at McDonald's. They said they had been discriminated against and faced sexual harassment at work from male employees.

The chain also launched and investigation last year into the possible misconduct in its human resources department, related to the behavior of former CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Easterbrook was fired in 2019 because of a relationship with an employee.