Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 5:09 am
Published 7:28 am

McDonald’s to train workers to combat harassment

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The fast food giant, McDonald's, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is planning anti-harassment training for all 39,000 restaurants.

This is following widespread allegations of sexual harassment. The company has been embroiled in lawsuits alleging harassment and discrimination in recent years.

This harassment coming at both the franchise and corporate level.

Earlier this year, "CBS Sunday Morning" did a story about allegations from female workers at McDonald's. They said they had been discriminated against and faced sexual harassment at work from male employees.

The chain also launched and investigation last year into the possible misconduct in its human resources department, related to the behavior of former CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Easterbrook was fired in 2019 because of a relationship with an employee.

As Seen on TV / Consumer / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content