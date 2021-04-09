New Marine Corps investigation underway

News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The Marine Corps has announced a new investigation into an accident that left nine service members dead last July.

The new inquiry could mean additional disciplinary action against the officers in charge.

The incident took place last July during a training exercise when a vehicle designed to move Marines from the ship to shore, sank off the coast of California.

The accident took the lives of eight marines and one sailor.

The initial investigation released last month indicated several failures by officers including a lack of safety boats, poor maintenance, lapses in training and complacent attitudes.

The new investigation will examine training, readiness and oversight over the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Pendleton in California.