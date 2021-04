News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday will bring sunny skies with a high near 91 degrees.

This is a drop-off from the near 100 degree days on Easter Sunday and Monday.

It will also be a little breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.