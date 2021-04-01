Honda recalls over half a million US vehicles

News

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Honda is voluntarily recalling 628,000 Hondas and Acuras from the 2018-2020 model years.

Included in the recall is the company's top selling US vehicle--the CRV SUV.

The automaker says the recall is to replace their fuel pumps. The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may be defective and could eventually result in the vehicle stalling which could cause a crash.

While Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition, they look to be proactive in the matter.

Honda owners will get a recall notice in the mail.