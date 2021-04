As Seen on TV

(KYMA/KECY) - It's the end of the road for some members of the migrant caravan headed to the U.S.

Guatemalan authorities have established checkpoints, where buses are stopped.

Travelers who do not have the proper paperwork are sent back.

They're also required to bring a COVID-19 test to enter.

A local government official tells CNN more than 400 people have been repatriated.