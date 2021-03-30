Universal Studios Hollywood Set To Re-Open April 16th

News

LOS ANGELES (KYMA/KECY) - Universal Studios Hollywood is planning to open in two weeks.

The California theme park says it will resume operations April 16th.

Some rides won't be available to guests because of government restrictions.

The park will only be open to California residents.

The company says it is working with local health and government officials on safety procedures, like physical distancing, required face coverings, and controlled capacity.

More details can be found on the Universal Studios Hollywood website or by clicking here.