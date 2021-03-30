Feels so good!

News

The Arizona Wildcat women's basketball team is rewriting the program's history books with its first ever trip to the Final Four

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Wildcat women's basketball team continues to experience many firsts this season. Their first Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament since 1998. A first ever Elite 8 appearance this year with a convincing win over the weekend versus Texas A & M. On Monday night, another first, the program's first Final Four trip after a 66-53 win over 4 seed Indiana.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 29: Arizona takes on Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The win over the Hoosiers was the first for Arizona since 1999. The win advances Arizona to the Final Four where they will face UCONN. The Huskies are making their 13th straight Final Four. The Huskies have also won six national championships in that span.

https://twitter.com/ArizonaWBB/status/1376776950639849475

https://twitter.com/SteveKerr/status/1376773411519688704

https://twitter.com/ncaawbb/status/1376736882722226176

https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1376736198039728128