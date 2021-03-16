Brazil variant found in Yuma County

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez examines the possible impact of the new strain on the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services Department (YCPHSD) has reported finding the Brazil COVID-19 variant in Yuma County.

Kevin Tunell, YCPHSD's Communications Director, told News 11 three samples on Friday were reported to have the strain.

However it is unclear whether those samples belong to just one person or multiple people.

The first report of the Brazilian strain in Arizona came in January.

Tunell said, this is just proof people need to continue to stay vigilant as the pandemic continues.

Just because vaccine roll-out is underway doesn't mean Yuma County is in the clear. Herd immunity hasn't been reached yet, said Tunell.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez digs into what exactly the Brazil variant is, and examines the impact of it's continued spread.