A hidden gem in the Desert Southwest: Yuma’s Castle Dome Mining Museum

News

News 11's Adonis Albright takes us through this so-called "ghost town" that takes you into the heart of the 1800's

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Castle Dome Mine Museum in Yuma has been around since 1998, giving visitors a taste of what it was like in the 1800's. From its rich history to its beautiful sights, there's a little something for everyone.

Usually when you hear the term "ghost town", you think of dilapidated buildings and forgotten items of the past. But the founder of the non-profit museum, Allen Armstrong along with his team, have gone a long way to make sure Castle Dome City is maintained.

From its dozens of buildings which include several saloons, a hotel, doctor's office, and so much more, this museum gives you the most authentic look at what life was like more than a century ago.

“Castle Dome has been the longest worked mine the state, and it keeps reviving itself", said Armstrong.

What caused this city to flourish during the 1800's, and eventually draw twice the population of Yuma at one point, was its boundless resources and minerals.

“They took about millions of dollar of silver and millions of dollars of lead out of here, and hundreds of ounces of gold.”

Perhaps the most stunning attraction this museum has to offer: the fluorescent mining walls that line the cavern.

“We drive 650 feet into the earth and we see the largest fluorescent wall on the earth, and it’s about 50 feet tall and it’s also the most colorful wall… and it looks like you’re in outer space in the nebula with multi-colors, and it’s very beautiful.”

That isn't the only unique thing about the mine, though. The farther in you go, you begin to experience something called the "negative gravity anomaly effect."

“What that means is the earth’s crust is lifting up, it’s negating the effect of gravity.”

According to Armstrong, this isn't just an attraction where you can see everything that it has to offer in just one day. Not only that, the museum plans to start new, additional tours starting next season.

For more information about the tours the museum has to offer, and how you can get tickets, click here.