Yuma County Fair postponed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Fair (YCF) has announced Tuesday it is postponing it's events until Fall 2021, due to coronavirus concerns.

The fair was cancelled in 2020, due to nationwide shutdowns amid the pandemic.

The official announcement and reason was posted on the YCF's Facebook page.

The fair was scheduled to run March 30 through April 4.

Anyone with tickets can begin receiving refunds at the fairgrounds box office beginning March 29 through April 3.

The new fair dates have not been announced.

The Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee and local 4-H and FFA are working on a way for livestock exhibitors to continue with it's shows and sales within the CDC safety recommendations.