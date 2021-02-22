Cocaine, gun, and 24 undocumented immigrants found on toy hauler

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents discovered 24 undocumented immigrants hidden in a toy hauler after a canine alert them.

Agents said the incident happened last Sunday close to noon when two men driving in separate trucks approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

CBP

The first man, driving a blue Ford-350 hauling a white toy hauler, was questioned first by an agent and responded that he was traveling with the person driving the white Ford F-250 and hauling a white toy hauler behind him.

After a canine alerted to the trailers, both drivers were sent to secondary for further inspections.

As agents searched the vehicle and trailers, they found all 24 people.

One of the drivers also admitted to carrying cocaine for personal use and had a gun registered to his name.

Both drivers and all the undocumented immigrants were arrested. Agents seized the vehicles, toy haulers, gun, and cocaine.