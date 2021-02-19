Police: 34 arrested in child sex crime operation

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police say a multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 34 people.

In a Facebook post, police said Operation Broken Hearts was an undercover operation targeting sexual predators engaged in child sex crimes and human trafficking.

Investigations revealed police used traps such as placing ads on websites and apps to capture suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children. They say three suspected solicited various sex acts and were arrested.

They continue to eliminate human and sex trafficking off the streets.

If you have any information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.