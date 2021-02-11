YUHSD to begin in-person learning

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced Thursday it will be returning to in-person learning in March.

YUHSD said in a special meeting Thursday, the district's governing board voted unanimously to approve Superintendent Gina Thompson's recommendation to return back to the classroom.

This means student's will be returning to in-person learning five days a week starting March 1st.

All YUHSD campuses are set to make the return back.

YUHSD said the decision came after COVID-19 metrics showed a downward trend for five weeks straight. Also the COVID-19 vaccine being available to staff.

YUHSD also said 63% of it's families said they would send their child back to the classroom.

Last week a survey was sent out to families asking whether or not they would send their child back.

YUHSD will be releasing more information next week to it's families regarding bell schedules and any plans for those who choose to proceed with distance learning.

Anyone with questions regarding the return is urged to contact your child's school, or the district's office.