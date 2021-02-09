Chicanos Por La Causa taking nominations for outstanding Latino teachers

News

$20,000 in total cash prizes will be awarded to four winning teachers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (CPLC), accepts nominations for the 22nd Annual Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards, where teachers can win $5,000 in cash.

Four teachers will be selected and will be honored in a virtual ceremony April 28.

This year's nominees must meet the following.

• Inspire students of all backgrounds to learn

• Play an active role in their school and community

• Possess a valid Arizona Teaching Certificate

• Teach at a state-approved or accredited school in Arizona

Since 1988, CPLC has recognized hundreds of outstanding teachers. CPLC said it recognizes the importance of a quality education and believes everyone should have the opportunity to obtain one.

Nominations should be received before 5 p.m. on February 28, 2021. To download the form, click here.

You must submit your document along with a letter of recommendation from the school's principal to Cathy.keppel@CPLC.org or Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. Attn: Cathy Keppel 1112 E. Buckeye Road Phoenix, AZ 85034. or through fax at (602) 256-2740