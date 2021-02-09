According to an online survey, the top Valentine’s Day gift in the Desert Southwest is, a gift card

News

Communication provider Frontier surveyed 1,000 men and women

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Valentine's Day may be the most romantic day of the year, but the weeks leading up to it fall under a different catagory. Each, year communications provider Frontier reaches out to see who's getting what.

Not only to they list the top most purchased gifts, but, they also list them by state. In total, 1,000 people were surveyed about their Valentine's Day experiences.

According to their report men were more inclined to overspend on gifts. In total 63% of those surveyed said they'd spend upwards of $200.

"We found that desserts, roses, jewelry and gift cards are the most popular gifts this year. While donations, car parts and art work were the least popular gifts to give this year. Even more surprising 9% of respondents intend to give a protective mask for Valentine's Day this year." said by Communications Specialist Rosemary Roller.

According to their report, while most states are chocolate or flowers states, here in the Desert Southwest California and Arizona are gift card states.