Special Report: Life after the Detention Center

News

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino brings us an exclusive look at how migrants are getting by after being held at detention centers in Yuma and Imperial County

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - One thing that has remained consistent throughout this entire pandemic has been people fleeing violence, risking their lives to one day enter the United States. But the journey is not easy, and with current immigration policies in place some who were held in detention centers are now back in Mexico, waiting to see if they will get asylum in our country.

Jorge Campos left El Salvador at the age of 15, saying he was fleeing gang violence. "The Mara, MS, Barrio 18, they kill people over there," said Campos.

He started a family in the U.S. had a home here, settled roots. He was a permanent resident for 35 years but after getting a DUI in 2013 he was deported to El Salvador.

In December of 2019, he asked for asylum and spent six months in a detention center. His application was denied.

Coming up on the Early Edition at 5 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino brings us the story of multiple men and women who are currently hoping President Joe Biden makes the asylum-seeking path easier.