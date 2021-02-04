Legislative Rural Caucus elects leadership for 2021-2022

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Legislative Rural Caucus announces its leadership for the 2021-2022 legislative term.

Representative Tim Dunn (R-13) is elected as Caucus chairman, and Representative Brenda Barton (R-6) will serve as the vice-chairman.

The Legislative Rural Caucus is a bipartisan, bicameral group of state legislators who meet weekly to discuss common challenges in rural communities and identify solutions to solve those challenges.

“I am honored to serve as chairman of the Rural Caucus and look forward to serving the people of my district as well as Arizonans across the state,” said Representative Dunn. “The Caucus plays an important role in representing the common interests of rural Arizona in the legislature and through building stronger relationships across the state.”

“I love the people and unmatched beauty of rural Arizona,” said Representative Barton. “As a legislator, and as a member of the Legislative Rural Caucus, I am here to advance good public policy that serves our rural areas.”

The legislation tracks rural counties for those living outside Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.