A groundhog forecast: More winter or early spring?

(CNN,KYMA) Every year on February 2 people keep an eye out for a groundhog’s shadow to help predict what the weather will be like for the next few weeks. This year that shadow may be cast on snow.

The legend goes that if groundhog Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow we will have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring will arrive early.

Right now the outlook for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, is for snow. A lot of it. The forecast for Tuesday morning, while Phil is making his prediction, calls for snow showers and temperatures in the mid-20s. Winds will be whipping up to 25 mph making wind chills feel in the low to mid-teens.

Even if it isn’t snowing very hard during Phil’s televised forecast, there will be at least 6-8 inches of fresh powder on the ground from a weekend winter storm that will make it’s way through the Northeast from Sunday through Tuesday.

The celebration, which is over a century old, will look a little different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no crowd in attendance or guests present, but you can watch the ceremony on the internet via live-streaming.