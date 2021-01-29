Cardwell found guilty

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five years after the death of Celine Matus Carreno, Jared Cardwell has been found guilty of second degree murder on Friday.

Celine Carreno was found dead in her bedroom May 19, 2015 at her home at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Evidence determined she had died of blunt force head trauma under the watch of Jared Cardwell.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez provides late-breaking details on the verdict:

The trial began in October 2020, where the defense and prosecution presented countless witness testimonies and evidence to a jury.

After about four hours of deliberation among the jury, they determined Cardwell to be guilty of the murder.

