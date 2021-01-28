Closing arguments begin in Cardwell Trial

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The trial of the man accused of murdering his stepdaughter is finally coming to an end.

Defense and prosecutors began presenting their closing arguments on Thursday morning for the trial of Jared Cardwell.

The trial began in October 2020, but after months jurors will determine if Cardwell will be found guilty for Celine Carreno's death in May of 2015.

Prosecutors presented their closing arguments on why jurors should find Cardwell guilty of Celine's death.

The state presented a summary of its witnesses who took the stand through the trial.

Including Celine's mother, Beatriz Carreno, Celine's grandmother, Nancy Matsumoto, and two of Cardwell and Beatriz's friends who used to watch Celine often.

They all described how Celine acted with Cardwell, and questionable bruises that were found on her body days before her death.

Even recounting a phone recording of the 911 call Beatriz made the morning she found Celine dead.

Their conclusion, "children don't just die overnight," and Celine was under the care of Cardwell when health officials say she passed away.

The defense began presenting their closing arguments shortly before jurors needed to take a lunch recess.

The defense painted the picture that Cardwell wanted to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps, both Marines. He even looked up to his father, who, like him, took in another child as his own.

To summarize, that Cardwell cared for Celine, and he was not the reason she died.

Instead re-presenting former witness testimonies, that the death could have been an accident from many previous events, that led to blows to Celine's head.

During the Early Edition we hear more from today's closing arguments as well as whether or not Jared Cardwell will be found guilty for the death of Celine Carreno.

