Emergency shelter for farmworkers set up just feet from border fence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), An emergency shelter for farm workers who don’t have a place to stay has been set up in Calexico just feet from the border wall fence.

Local activist Hugo Castro set it up. He received support and donations from local volunteers as well as support from Calexico councilmembers Raul Urena and Gloria Romo.

Volunteers helped pitch tents and gather blankets and sleeping bags for the encampment, however, the cold conditions and remote area where the shelter is placed has not enticed many people to stay there.

The encampment has been open for three days. Castro said only three people stayed Tuesday night.

The parcel of land where the encampment is set up has also caused a political rift recently, as the city of Calexico was in talks to sell the piece of land to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Several groups of people criticized the city, saying there was better uses from the land like affordable housing.

“Why are the ones that have the responsibility not taking action," said HUgo Castro, Local activist.

"Farmworkers are living in very bad conditions because they cannot afford rent. There's a shortage of housing here and it’s a housing crisis," said Castro.

Castro believes the city of Calexico and the county could be doing more to help the local agriculture community.