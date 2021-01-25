Strong wind and possible rain expected in Yuma today

News

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- An active weather pattern continues today through tomorrow as a storm system will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms, high elevation snowfall, and much colder temperatures over the next several days.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this system will also be much windier and colder. Below normal temperatures are expected through at least next weekend with freezing conditions likely Wednesday morning.

Showers likely today, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy conditions will prevail, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour today and chances of precipitation are at 60%.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will prevail with a low around 45 and winds gusting at 30 miles per hour.