A moment of silence for local COVID victims

News

Trinity United Methodist Church joins nationwide tribute in remembrance of COVID victims - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The ceremony began with a bell ring at approximately 3:30 pm and continued to ring 633 times for each life lost in the county to a pandemic with no mercy.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of over 11,000 Arizonans.

Community members joined the remembrance ceremony at the church wearing masks and abiding by social distancing regulations.

Among those praying throughout the bell chimes were Bishop Bob Hoshimata, Reverend Nancy Cushman and Yuma City Council Member Mike Shelton.

Four members of the community each had two bells ringing for a total of 104 bell chimes in between prayers.

Pastor Bob Klein closed the ceremony with a final prayer followed by 9 final bell tolls to account for every victim.

There is a glimmer of hope that the community and the country can heal in unity soon as more vaccines arrived in Yuma County today.